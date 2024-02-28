Richmond faces Saint Louis on 3-game win streak

Richmond Spiders (20-7, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-17, 3-11 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Richmond Spiders (20-7, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-17, 3-11 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Saint Louis.

The Billikens have gone 8-6 in home games. Saint Louis is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Spiders are 12-2 in A-10 play. Richmond averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Saint Louis makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Richmond averages 73.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 78.9 Saint Louis gives up to opponents.

The Billikens and Spiders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Billikens. Sincere Parker is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Neal Quinn is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spiders. Jordan King is averaging 20.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 2-8, averaging 75.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.