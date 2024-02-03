Rice visits UTSA after Ivy-Curry’s 23-point showing

Rice Owls (8-13, 2-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-13, 2-6 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rice Owls (8-13, 2-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-13, 2-6 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Rice Owls after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 23 points in UTSA’s 89-72 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Roadrunners are 6-5 on their home court. UTSA is the AAC leader with 40.3 rebounds per game led by Trey Edmonds averaging 6.0.

The Owls are 2-6 in conference games. Rice has a 4-12 record against opponents above .500.

UTSA averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 73.1 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 83.8 UTSA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wyatt is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 8.5 points. Ivy-Curry is shooting 41.5% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Max Fiedler is averaging 9.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 82.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

