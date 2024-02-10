Rice takes on South Florida after Huseinovic’s 20-point game

South Florida Bulls (16-5, 9-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-14, 3-7 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (16-5, 9-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (9-14, 3-7 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the South Florida Bulls after Alem Huseinovic scored 20 points in Rice’s 95-69 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Owls have gone 5-7 at home. Rice is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 9-1 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Rice averages 73.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 69.0 South Florida allows. South Florida’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Rice has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Fiedler is averaging nine points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 17.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Rice.

Selton Miguel is averaging 14.6 points for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

