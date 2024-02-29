Rice, Monmouth Hawks to visit Mullen, Hampton Pirates

Monmouth Hawks (16-13, 9-7 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (7-22, 2-14 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (16-13, 9-7 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (7-22, 2-14 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Xander Rice and the Monmouth Hawks take on Kyrese Mullen and the Hampton Pirates on Thursday.

The Pirates have gone 4-9 at home. Hampton is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 9-7 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hampton averages 73.3 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 72.8 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 72.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 77.4 Hampton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Pirates. Mullen is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Rice is averaging 20.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. Jaret Valencia is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

