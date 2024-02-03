Rice leads Monmouth against Delaware after 22-point game

Monmouth Hawks (12-10, 5-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-9, 5-4 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Monmouth Hawks (12-10, 5-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-9, 5-4 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -7; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Xander Rice scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 67-62 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 5-3 at home. Delaware is third in the CAA with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 6.3.

The Hawks are 5-4 in conference games. Monmouth is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Delaware makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Monmouth averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Delaware gives up.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jyare Davis is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Rice averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Jack Collins is averaging 8.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.