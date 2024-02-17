Rice and Washington State host Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (12-12, 7-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (19-6, 10-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stanford Cardinal (12-12, 7-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (19-6, 10-4 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on the Stanford Cardinal after Myles Rice scored 25 points in Washington State’s 84-65 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Cougars are 12-1 in home games. Washington State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Cardinal have gone 7-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Washington State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Stanford allows. Stanford averages 11.5 more points per game (78.3) than Washington State allows (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Rice is averaging 16 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.