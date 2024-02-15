Rice and Washington State host Cal

California Golden Bears (10-14, 6-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

California Golden Bears (10-14, 6-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays the California Golden Bears after Myles Rice scored 21 points in Washington State’s 62-56 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Cougars are 11-1 on their home court. Washington State is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 75.3 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Golden Bears are 6-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is sixth in the Pac-12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 7.4.

Washington State scores 75.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 75.9 Cal allows. Cal scores 8.1 more points per game (75.0) than Washington State allows (66.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Rice is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Jaylon Tyson is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 14.3 points and 12.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

