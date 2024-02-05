Rhode Island visits George Washington after Green’s 20-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (10-12, 4-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-7, 3-5 A-10) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (10-12, 4-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-7, 3-5 A-10)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces the George Washington Revolutionaries after David Green scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 85-71 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Revolutionaries are 11-2 in home games. George Washington ranks fourth in the A-10 with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Darren Buchanan Jr. averaging 9.9.

The Rams are 4-5 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

George Washington averages 79.9 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 76.2 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game George Washington gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 17.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.