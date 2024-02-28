Rhode Island takes on VCU on 4-game skid

Rhode Island Rams (11-16, 5-9 A-10) at VCU Rams (18-9, 10-4 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (11-16, 5-9 A-10) at VCU Rams (18-9, 10-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island is looking to stop its four-game skid with a win against VCU.

The VCU Rams have gone 12-5 at home. VCU is seventh in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Toibu Lawal leads the VCU Rams with 5.9 boards.

The Rhode Island Rams are 5-9 in A-10 play. Rhode Island has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

VCU is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The VCU Rams and Rhode Island Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists for the VCU Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.