Rhode Island plays UMass following Montgomery’s 30-point game

Rhode Island Rams (11-12, 5-5 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-8, 5-5 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (11-12, 5-5 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-8, 5-5 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the UMass Minutemen after Zek Montgomery scored 30 points in Rhode Island’s 88-65 victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Minutemen are 10-2 on their home court. UMass has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 5-5 in conference matchups. Rhode Island gives up 75.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

UMass’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.