Rhode Island plays Duquesne following Green’s 20-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (12-8, 2-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (10-11, 4-4 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne Dukes (12-8, 2-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (10-11, 4-4 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Duquesne Dukes after David Green scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 71-69 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Rams are 9-3 on their home court. Rhode Island is fourth in the A-10 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 5.2.

The Dukes are 2-5 in conference play. Duquesne is sixth in the A-10 giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Rhode Island makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Duquesne has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Kortright is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Dae Dae Grant averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 14.4 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

