Reynolds scores 32 as Green Bay downs Robert Morris 81-76 in OT

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 11:02 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Noah Reynolds’ 32 points led Green Bay over Robert Morris 81-76 in overtime on Thursday night.

Reynolds had five rebounds for the Phoenix (16-9, 11-3 Horizon League). Preston Ruedinger scored 16 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Elijah Jones was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Markeese Hastings finished with 25 points for the Colonials (9-15, 5-8). Josh Corbin added 23 points and five assists for Robert Morris. Stephaun Walker also recorded eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

