Reynolds leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against VCU after 20-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-10, 7-7 A-10) at VCU Rams (17-9, 9-4 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-10, 7-7 A-10) at VCU Rams (17-9, 9-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the VCU Rams after Erik Reynolds II scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 79-75 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 11-5 in home games. VCU is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Hawks have gone 7-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

VCU makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 10.6 more points per game (76.8) than VCU allows (66.2).

The Rams and Hawks meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Joe Bamisile is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

Reynolds averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

