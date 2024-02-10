Reynolds leads Green Bay against Youngstown State

Green Bay Phoenix (16-9, 11-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-7, 10-4 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m.…

Green Bay Phoenix (16-9, 11-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-7, 10-4 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -9.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on the Youngstown State Penguins after Noah Reynolds scored 32 points in Green Bay’s 81-76 overtime win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins are 12-1 in home games. Youngstown State leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Damiree Burns leads the Penguins with 10.1 rebounds.

The Phoenix are 11-3 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is the leader in the Horizon League giving up only 66.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Youngstown State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Green Bay averages 69.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 70.0 Youngstown State allows to opponents.

The Penguins and Phoenix square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Thompson is averaging 12 points and four assists for the Penguins. Ziggy Reid is averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Foster Wonders averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Reynolds is averaging 20.4 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.