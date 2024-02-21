Reynolds has 20 and Saint Joseph’s downs George Washington 79-75

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had 20 points for Saint Joseph’s in a 79-75 win over George Washington on…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had 20 points for Saint Joseph’s in a 79-75 win over George Washington on Wednesday night.

Reynolds also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Hawks (17-10, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Xzayvier Brown scored 16 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Cameron Brown shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

James Bishop led the Revolutionaries (14-12, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 32 points and four assists. Jacoi Hutchinson added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for George Washington. Babatunde Akingbola also had seven points and two blocks. The loss was the Revolutionaries’ ninth straight.

Saint Joseph’s went into halftime leading George Washington 44-43. Reynolds scored 12 points in the half. Saint Joseph’s pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 71-66 with 4:01 left. Xzayvier Brown scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.