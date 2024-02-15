Reyne Smith’s 21 points help Charleston knock off Northeastern 77-73

BOSTON (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 21 points as Charleston beat Northeastern 77-73 on Thursday night. Smith shot 6 for…

BOSTON (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 21 points as Charleston beat Northeastern 77-73 on Thursday night.

Smith shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (19-7, 10-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Ante Brzovic added 10 points while finishing 5 of 11 from the floor.

The Huskies (10-16, 5-8) were led in scoring by Luka Sakota, who finished with 23 points and four assists. Harold Woods added 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for Northeastern. Chris Doherty also put up 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

