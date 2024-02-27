Reneau leads Indiana against Wisconsin after 27-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wisconsin Badgers (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Malik Reneau scored 27 points in Indiana’s 83-74 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-5 in home games. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 14.7 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 4.3.

The Badgers are 10-6 in conference matchups. Wisconsin is fourth in the Big Ten giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Indiana’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Reneau is averaging 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Badgers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

