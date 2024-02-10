Reneau and Indiana host No. 2 Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -18; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers after Malik Reneau scored 26 points in Indiana’s 76-73 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Boilermakers have gone 11-0 in home games. Purdue scores 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 6-6 in conference matchups. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 14.7 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 3.9.

Purdue scores 85.3 points, 11.1 more per game than the 74.2 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Purdue allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is averaging 23.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Reneau is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

