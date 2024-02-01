Reilly scores 22, Sacred Heart beats Stonehill 77-72

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly had 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 77-72 win against Stonehill on Thursday night. Reilly…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly had 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 77-72 win against Stonehill on Thursday night.

Reilly also had three steals for the Pioneers (11-12, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Brendan McGuire scored 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals. Aidan Carpenter had 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Tony Felder led the way for the Skyhawks (2-21, 0-8) with 20 points and three steals. Jackson Benigni added 15 points, four assists and three steals for Stonehill. In addition, Pano Pavlidis had 11 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Skyhawks’ 10th straight.

