Reese and Maryland host Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -5.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays the Northwestern Wildcats after Julian Reese scored 20 points in Maryland’s 63-46 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Terrapins are 11-4 in home games. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese averaging 3.2.

The Wildcats are 10-6 in Big Ten play. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten with 15.9 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 5.1.

Maryland is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 20.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Terrapins.

Buie is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.