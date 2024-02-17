Live Radio
Reaves scores 24 points, Thomas adds 23 to lead Northern Colorado over Sacramento State 80-75

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 7:42 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 24 points, Saint Thomas added 23 and Northern Colorado beat Sacramento State 80-75 on Saturday night.

Thomas added nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bears (16-10, 9-4 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne had 12 points

Austin Patterson led the Hornets (6-21, 2-12) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and four assists. Sacramento State also got 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Duncan Powell. The loss is the 10th straight for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

