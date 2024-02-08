Reaves scores 21, Northern Colorado downs Montana State 73-70

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 21 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Montana State 73-70 on Thursday night. Saint Thomas…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 21 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Montana State 73-70 on Thursday night.

Saint Thomas made two free throws with eight seconds left for a 71-67 lead.

Reaves added five rebounds for the Bears (14-9, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Thomas scored 12 points and added seven rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Jaron Rillie finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bobcats (11-13, 6-5) were led by Robert Ford III, who posted 24 points and six rebounds. Sam Lecholat added 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Montana State. In addition, Brandon Walker finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

