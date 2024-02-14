Reaves leads Northern Colorado against Portland State after 25-point outing

Northern Colorado Bears (15-9, 8-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-11, 5-7 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (15-9, 8-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-11, 5-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Portland State Vikings after Dejour Reaves scored 25 points in Northern Colorado’s 87-71 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings have gone 8-2 at home. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaelen Allen averaging 2.0.

The Bears have gone 8-3 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky scoring 81.0 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

Portland State is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Portland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.6 points for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Saint Thomas is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Reaves is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.