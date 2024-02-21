Reaves leads Northern Colorado against Idaho after 24-point performance

Idaho Vandals (10-16, 4-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-10, 9-4 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (10-16, 4-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-10, 9-4 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Idaho Vandals after Dejour Reaves scored 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 80-75 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bears have gone 10-2 in home games. Northern Colorado scores 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Vandals are 4-9 in Big Sky play. Idaho has a 4-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Colorado scores 80.6 points, 9.8 more per game than the 70.8 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Northern Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint Thomas is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Reaves is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Quinn Denker is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

