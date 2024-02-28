Reaves and Northern Colorado host Weber State

Northern Colorado Bears (17-11, 10-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (18-10, 9-6 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (17-11, 10-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (18-10, 9-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Weber State Wildcats after Dejour Reaves scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-76 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Wildcats have gone 10-2 in home games. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Dillon Jones leads the Wildcats with 9.3 boards.

The Bears have gone 10-5 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is the top team in the Big Sky with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Saint Thomas averaging 8.4.

Weber State is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 20.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

Thomas is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

