Reaves and Mount St. Mary’s host Rider

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-13, 7-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-16, 5-8 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-13, 7-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-16, 5-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces the Rider Broncs after Josh Reaves scored 24 points in Mount St. Mary’s 96-79 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Broncs have gone 5-4 at home. Rider is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 7-6 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks fifth in the MAAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Dakota Leffew averaging 4.0.

Rider is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mervin James is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rider.

Leffew is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Mountaineers. Reaves is averaging 8.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.