Raynaud leads Stanford against Washington after 25-point outing

Stanford Cardinal (12-11, 7-6 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Stanford Cardinal (12-11, 7-6 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on the Washington Huskies after Maxime Raynaud scored 25 points in Stanford’s 99-68 win against the USC Trojans.

The Huskies are 9-4 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 14.5 assists per game led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 6.0.

The Cardinal have gone 7-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is seventh in the Pac-12 with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Raynaud averaging 10.0.

Washington makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Stanford has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 21 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Spencer Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Raynaud is shooting 61.3% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.