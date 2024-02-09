Raynaud leads Stanford against USC after 20-point showing

USC Trojans (9-14, 3-9 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-11, 6-6 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

USC Trojans (9-14, 3-9 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-11, 6-6 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts the USC Trojans after Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points in Stanford’s 82-74 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Cardinal are 8-4 in home games. Stanford is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 3-9 in Pac-12 play. USC is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Stanford makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). USC has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Raynaud is averaging 14.8 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stanford.

Boogie Ellis is averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Trojans. DJ Rodman is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.