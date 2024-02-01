Live Radio
Ray puts up 17 in Delaware’s 81-53 victory over William & Mary

The Associated Press

February 1, 2024, 9:33 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Christian Ray had 17 points in Delaware’s 81-53 win against William & Mary on Thursday night.

Ray added nine rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-9, 5-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range), and added five assists. Cavan Reilly was 6 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points, while adding four steals.

Gabe Dorsey led the Tribe (8-14, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Chase Lowe added 11 points and seven rebounds for William & Mary. Trey Moss also had eight points.

Delaware entered halftime up 39-24. Drumgoole paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Ray led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

