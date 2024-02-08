Radford, Taylor stand out as Texas A&M closes out big win over Missouri 79-60

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 22 points, Wade Taylor IV added 18 and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 79-60…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 22 points, Wade Taylor IV added 18 and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 79-60 on Wednesday night, keeping the Tigers winless in the SEC.

Taylor had five rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Aggies (14-8, 5-4). Jace Carter added 12 points and Andersson Garcia grabbed 16 rebounds.

After trailing by 13 points at halftime, the Tigers made 8 of their first 10 shots in the second half and got to within three points when Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with slightly less than 13 minutes remaining. Radford responded with eight points in a 10-2 run that got the Aggies back on track and they led 59-45 with less than 9 minutes remaining in the game.

From there, Texas A&M clamped down on defense and allowed only five Missouri baskets the rest of the game. The lead reached 21 three times: first on a three-point play by Taylor with 4 minutes to go, again on a layup by Taylor at 2 1/2 minutes and lastly on a layup by Eli Lawrence with 33 seconds remaining.

Tamar Bates scored 20 points, Honor 19 and Noah Carter 11 for Missouri (8-15, 0-10). Sean East II injured a knee earlier in the week against Vanderbilt and did not play. He is listed as day-to-day.

There were a couple of ties and four lead changes in the early going before Texas A&M went ahead 16-10 near the 11-minute mark. Honor then scored seven points and Mabor Majak’s dunk plus the and-one gave Missouri a 23-22 lead with 8 minutes left in the half. But Texas A&M went on a 16-0 tear in which six players scored and the Aggies led 38-25 at halftime.

Texas A&M hosts No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday.

Missouri hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

