Radford takes on Charleston Southern after Smith’s 21-point game

Radford Highlanders (15-14, 5-9 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-18, 5-9 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after DaQuan Smith scored 21 points in Radford’s 88-82 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-7 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks fifth in the Big South in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Taje’ Kelly leads the Buccaneers with 7.6 boards.

The Highlanders have gone 5-9 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks third in the Big South allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Charleston Southern averages 68.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 72.2 Radford allows. Radford averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 15.7 points for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Smith is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

