Radford hosts Longwood after Smith’s 24-point game

Longwood Lancers (17-11, 5-8 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-14, 4-9 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces the Longwood Lancers after DaQuan Smith scored 24 points in Radford’s 90-74 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Highlanders have gone 7-4 in home games. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 72.9 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 5-8 against Big South opponents. Longwood is the leader in the Big South allowing just 67.3 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Radford scores 72.9 points, 5.6 more per game than the 67.3 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Radford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 15 points. Bryan Antoine is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

Michael Christmas is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

