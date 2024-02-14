Radford hosts Harrison and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (15-11, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-12, 3-7 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (15-11, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-12, 3-7 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits the Radford Highlanders after Kasen Harrison scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 84-74 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders are 7-3 on their home court. Radford scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-5 against Big South opponents. Winthrop averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Radford’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 14.5 points. Bryan Antoine is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

