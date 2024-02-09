Radford and Texas A&M host No. 6 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-8, 5-4 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Volunteers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-8, 5-4 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers after Tyrece Radford scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 79-60 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 at home. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Radford averaging 7.3.

The Volunteers are 7-2 against conference opponents. Tennessee has a 15-5 record against opponents above .500.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee scores 12.1 more points per game (80.0) than Texas A&M gives up to opponents (67.9).

The Aggies and Volunteers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andersson Garcia is averaging 6.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Wade Taylor IV is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Dalton Knecht is scoring 20.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 14.8 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

