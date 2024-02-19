Radford and Texas A&M host Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 6-6 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 6-6 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Tyrece Radford scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 100-75 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Aggies have gone 9-3 at home. Texas A&M averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 3-9 in SEC play. Arkansas has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Radford is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Khalif Battle averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

