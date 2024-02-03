Quinnipiac takes on Canisius after Balanc’s 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-12, 3-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-4, 9-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-12, 3-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-4, 9-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Matt Balanc scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 77-71 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Griffins are 3-7 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

Quinnipiac is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 73.5 points per game, 2.1 more than the 71.4 Quinnipiac gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bobcats.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.