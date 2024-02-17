Quinnipiac puts home win streak on the line against Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (13-11, 9-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-5, 11-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (13-11, 9-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-5, 11-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Bobcats face Niagara.

The Bobcats are 11-1 in home games. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 78.8 points and is shooting 44.8%.

The Purple Eagles have gone 9-5 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Quinnipiac averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bobcats.

Luke Bumbalough is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Purple Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

