Quinnipiac plays Niagara, aims for 7th straight home win

Niagara Purple Eagles (13-11, 9-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-5, 11-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Niagara aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats have gone 11-1 at home. Quinnipiac is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Purple Eagles are 9-5 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Quinnipiac averages 78.8 points, 5.5 more per game than the 73.3 Niagara allows. Niagara averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Quinnipiac allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 8.5 points, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 13.1 points for the Purple Eagles. Harlan Obioha is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

