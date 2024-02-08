Quinnipiac hosts Saint Peter’s following Balanc’s 23-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-9, 7-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-4, 10-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-9, 7-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-4, 10-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Matt Balanc scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 88-63 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bobcats are 10-1 in home games. Quinnipiac averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Peacocks are 7-4 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

Quinnipiac makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Saint Peter’s averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Peacocks meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 8.6 points, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Balanc is averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Latrell Reid is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Peacocks. Corey Washington is averaging 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.