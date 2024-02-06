Quinerly, No. 22 West Virginia women pummel Texas Tech 82-59 for seventh-consecutive win

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 21 points and Kyah Watson scored 19 and No. 22 West Virginia…

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 21 points and Kyah Watson scored 19 and No. 22 West Virginia unloaded on Texas Tech in the third quarter and rolled the Lady Raiders in an 82-59 win on Tuesday night.

Lauren Fields scored 11 points and Kyle Blacksten scored 10 for the Mountaineers (20-2, 9-2 Big 12), who won their seventh straight.

West Virginia led 17-11 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-28 at halftime on the strength of 60.7% shooting (17 for 28). But the Mountaineers sealed Texas Tech’s casket in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Raiders 30-10. West Virginia made 11-of-16 shot attempts in the third as Quinerly made all four of her shot attempts including a 3-pointer and scored 11 points.

West Virginia shot 56.1% (32 for 57) overall.

Jasmine Shavers scored 16 points and Jordyn Merritt scored 13 points for the Lady Raiders (16-8, 5-6). Merritt’s layup 85 seconds in gave Texas Tech its only lead as West Virginia went on a 9-0 run with a layup from Blacksten, consecutive layups by Watson and a 3 by Fields.

Texas Tech has dropped two straight and three of five. The Lady Raiders host Central Florida on Saturday.

West Virginia heads to Waco, Texas to play No. 18 Baylor on Saturday for only its second game against a ranked team this season. On Jan. 6, then-No. 10 Texas beat the Mountaineers 70-49.

__ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.