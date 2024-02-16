Queens hosts Jacksonville after McKee’s 30-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 4-8 ASUN) at Queens Royals (10-17, 4-8 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 4-8 ASUN) at Queens Royals (10-17, 4-8 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after AJ McKee scored 30 points in Queens’ 93-79 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals have gone 9-3 at home. Queens is 6-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dolphins are 4-8 against conference opponents. Jacksonville averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Queens averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ McLaurin is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

Robert McCray is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

