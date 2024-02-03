Queens hosts Bellarmine following Hatton’s 27-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (6-17, 2-6 ASUN) at Queens Royals (9-14, 3-5 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bellarmine Knights (6-17, 2-6 ASUN) at Queens Royals (9-14, 3-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits the Queens Royals after Langdon Hatton scored 27 points in Bellarmine’s 96-95 overtime victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Royals have gone 8-2 in home games. Queens has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 2-6 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 3-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

Queens’ average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 68.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 82.5 Queens allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 9.9 points. Deyton Albury is shooting 52.2% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Hatton is averaging 10 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.