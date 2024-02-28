Purdue Fort Wayne visits Huibregste and Wright State

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-11, 9-9 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (17-12, 12-6 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-11, 9-9 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (17-12, 12-6 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Alex Huibregste scored 21 points in Wright State’s 96-75 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Raiders are 8-5 in home games. Wright State leads the Horizon League averaging 86.2 points and is shooting 53.4%.

The Mastodons have gone 9-9 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Wright State scores 86.2 points, 14.6 more per game than the 71.6 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 81.5 points per game, 1.1 more than the 80.4 Wright State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is scoring 19.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Jalen Jackson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

