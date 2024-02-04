Purdue Fort Wayne faces Youngstown State on home losing streak

Youngstown State Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 5-6 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday,…

Youngstown State Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 5-6 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -4; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Youngstown State looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Mastodons are 8-3 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Roberts averaging 4.5.

The Penguins are 9-3 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by D.J. Burns averaging 3.0.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State scores 11.0 more points per game (82.0) than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.5 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Ziggy Reid is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

