Pullian leads Milwaukee against Purdue Fort Wayne after 27-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (10-11, 5-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-7, 5-5 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7…

Milwaukee Panthers (10-11, 5-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-7, 5-5 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Kentrell Pullian scored 27 points in Milwaukee’s 91-87 overtime loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Mastodons are 8-2 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League scoring 82.6 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Panthers are 5-5 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee scores 8.0 more points per game (79.1) than Purdue Fort Wayne allows (71.1).

The Mastodons and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Erik Pratt is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Pullian is averaging 17.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.