Pruitt leads Lipscomb against North Alabama after 24-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 7-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-13, 6-5 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -2.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the North Alabama Lions after Will Pruitt scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 101-95 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Lions are 9-3 on their home court. North Alabama has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bisons have gone 7-4 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is second in the ASUN scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

North Alabama averages 76.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 77.0 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Howell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Jacari Lane is averaging 14.6 points and four assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

Joe Anderson is averaging 7.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

