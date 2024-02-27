Pruitt leads Lipscomb against Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (8-21, 4-10 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (18-11, 9-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Bellarmine Knights (8-21, 4-10 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (18-11, 9-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Bellarmine Knights after Will Pruitt scored 30 points in Lipscomb’s 90-85 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons have gone 10-1 in home games. Lipscomb leads the ASUN averaging 37.1 points in the paint. Pruitt leads the Bisons scoring 6.9.

The Knights have gone 4-10 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 4-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

Lipscomb makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Bellarmine averages 68.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 76.9 Lipscomb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Anderson is averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Ben Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Bash Wieland is shooting 55.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

