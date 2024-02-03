Providence visits Villanova following Carter’s 20-point outing

Providence Friars (14-7, 5-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-10, 4-6 Big East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (14-7, 5-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-10, 4-6 Big East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays the Villanova Wildcats after Devin Carter scored 20 points in Providence’s 74-65 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Wildcats are 6-4 in home games. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Tyler Burton paces the Wildcats with 7.3 boards.

The Friars are 5-5 in conference play. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 2.2.

Villanova makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Providence averages 5.4 more points per game (73.8) than Villanova gives up (68.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 10.8 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Carter is averaging 18.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

