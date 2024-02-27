Providence visits No. 5 Marquette following Jones’ 34-point game

Providence Friars (18-9, 9-7 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (18-9, 9-7 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Marquette hosts the Providence Friars after Kam Jones scored 34 points in Marquette’s 88-64 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Golden Eagles are 13-1 in home games. Marquette is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Friars are 9-7 in conference play. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Marquette makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Providence has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Devin Carter is averaging 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 61.7% over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.