Providence visits Butler after Oduro’s 32-point outing

Providence Friars (15-8, 6-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-8, 6-6 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (15-8, 6-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-8, 6-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces the Butler Bulldogs after Josh Oduro scored 32 points in Providence’s 91-87 overtime win against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 in home games. Butler scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Friars are 6-6 in Big East play. Providence is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Butler scores 80.7 points, 13.3 more per game than the 67.4 Providence allows. Providence averages 73.5 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 73.7 Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16 points. DJ Davis is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

Devin Carter is averaging 19.1 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Friars. Oduro is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.